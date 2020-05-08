Trailer full of adaptive equipment for children with special needs stolen from Oak Creek

OAK CREEK — A trailer full of adaptive equipment for children with special needs was stolen from Medical Support Services in Oak Creek. Now, Oak Creek police are investigating.

The owner of Medical Support Services tells FOX6 News the trailer contained between $20,000 and $25,000 worth of equipment (pictured in the gallery below) used by young patients. It is equipment that is often used by those young patients in their homes.

PHOTO GALLERY

The owner says the trailer was packed and ready to be moved to a storage facility late Wednesday. On Thursday when a team of people returned to move the trailer, it was gone.

If you have information that could help Oak Creek police locate this trailer and the equipment, you are urged to call them at 414-762-8200.