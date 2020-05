MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Zoo officials on Friday, May 8 announced the death of lion Themba. He would have been 17 years old in July.

Zoo officials said on Twitter that Themba sired three offspring, two males and one female. He was affectionately known by zookeepers as “Chunky,” and was a majestic and strong presence among the other felines.

Themba sired three offspring, two males and one female. He was affectionately known by zookeepers as “Chunky,” and was a majestic and strong presence among the other felines. His care team reports that he had a good quality of life until the end. He will be missed ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bYAd0KU8Ya — Milwaukee County Zoo (@MilwaukeeCoZoo) May 8, 2020