Freeze warning for all of SE Wisconsin from 12 a.m. until 8 a.m. Saturday
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Vos received feces in the mail, he says

Posted 6:41 pm, May 8, 2020, by , Updated at 06:45PM, May 8, 2020

Robin Vos

MADISON — In a Facebook post on Friday, May 8, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos stated that he received an envelope containing feces in the mail.

In the post, Vos expressed his belief that the delivery — which arrived on May 7 — was related to the ongoing lawsuit filed by state Republican leaders, himself included, which opposes the extended “Safer at Home” order due to run until May 26.

“I understand people are stressed because of the virus and not sure exactly how to react,” Vos wrote in the post. “Sending someone dog poop in the mail (as was done to me yesterday) is pretty sad.”

Vos also urged people to “respectfully disagree” and to get back to debating issues “civilly.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.