× Woman stabbed during dispute with neighbor near 60th and Clarke in Milwaukee, 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that happened late Thursday night, May 7 near 60th and Clarke. Police were called to the scene around 11:50 p.m.

Police say a 34-year-old woman was stabbed in the shoulder and cut three more times during a dispute with a neighbor.

The neighbor is in custody.

The victim is being treated at Froedtert Hospital. She is expected to recover.