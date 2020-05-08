Woman stabbed during dispute with neighbor near 60th and Clarke in Milwaukee, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that happened late Thursday night, May 7 near 60th and Clarke. Police were called to the scene around 11:50 p.m.
Police say a 34-year-old woman was stabbed in the shoulder and cut three more times during a dispute with a neighbor.
The neighbor is in custody.
The victim is being treated at Froedtert Hospital. She is expected to recover.
43.066170 -87.987476