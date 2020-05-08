Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Woman stabbed during dispute with neighbor near 60th and Clarke in Milwaukee, 1 in custody

Posted 7:58 am, May 8, 2020, by
Police lights

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that happened late Thursday night, May 7 near 60th and Clarke. Police were called to the scene around 11:50 p.m.

Police say a 34-year-old woman was stabbed in the shoulder and cut three more times during a dispute with a neighbor.

The neighbor is in custody.

The victim is being treated at Froedtert Hospital. She is expected to recover.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.