2 women arrested in connection to pepper spray incident at Mount Pleasant Potbelly Sandwich Shop

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two women have been arrested for their roles in a pepper spray incident at a Potbelly Sandwich Shop in Mount Pleasant, the Mount Pleasant Police Department announced Saturday, May 9.

The women, ages 37 and 18 from Milwaukee, were arrested by Milwaukee police at taken to the Racine County Jail Saturday.

The incident took place on April 28 after one of the women pepper-sprayed staff at the sandwich shop. Police were called to the scene around 11 a.m. and found that one of the women was unhappy with the service and became belligerent. Then, the second female came in and began to pepper spray the area — affecting all of the employees and the food.

Police said one of the women sprayed one employee directly in the face prior to fleeing the scene.

The South Shore Fire Department responded for treatment of the employees but they were not transported to the hospital. The restaurant closed for the remainder of the day.