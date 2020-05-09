× 31-year-old man shot during argument near 23rd and Auer

MILWAUKEE — Police say a man was shot during an argument near N. 23rd Street and W. Auer Avenue around 2 a.m. on Saturday, May 2.

The 31-year-old victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and walked into a hospital for treatment.

Officials say they are seeking a known suspect.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or with the P3 Tips App.