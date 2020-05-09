× BBB suggests to ‘shop small’ on Saturday, support locally-owned small businesses

MILWAUKEE – Sometimes it’s better to think small to make a big impact. BBB encourages communities to come together (while remaining socially distant) on Saturday, May 9 and support locally-owned small businesses.

Many of these stores are yearning for the chance to meet their neighbors, greet new customers and ring up new sales in hopes of a fresh start.

BBB offers the following tips to “Shop Small”:

Research the shops nearest to you. Find out what past customers have to say by reading reviews online, such as those on BBB.org.

Get involved. Support the businesses that make your hometown unique. Find out what local events are happening in your area by visiting your local chamber of commerce or merchants’ association.

Check out American Express’s advice on how to Shop Small at ShopSmall.org.

Sign-up for email alerts offered by the merchants in your area. Keep in mind, you’ll probably get additional deals throughout the year.

Connect with businesses on social media. Many small businesses will advertise their sales via social media.

Invite your friends and family. Turn this shopping event into a “friends and family” extravaganza!

Visit favorite local stores or explore a new one. Take time to get to know the business owners.

Don’t just shop small, grab take out from a local restaurant. Many people think that shopping at local retail stores is the only way to participate. However, small independently owned restaurants, bakeries, and coffee shops would love to invite in new customers.

Share your experience. Take a selfie at your favorite small business. Share it on social media with the hashtags #BBB and #ShopSmall to tell the world you’re a big fan of small businesses.

Leave a review on BBB.org.

For more information or further inquiries, visit their website or call 414-847-6000 or 1-800-273-1002.

