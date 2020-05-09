Bradley Symphony Center installs homage to old Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is nearly 80% done renovating the old Warner Grand Theatre on W. Wisconsin Avenue. The renovation kept a lot of the old theater intact while adding modern and state-of-the-art features to the new Bradley Symphony Center. MSO has a goal of opening in fall -- if possible, given the pandemic. On Saturday, May 9, contractors raised a 50-foot sign to the side of the building that reads "Warner" -- a homage to the classic theater that was a staple of 20th century Milwaukee.

For more information on the Bradley Symphony Center, check out their website.