Brown Deer senior played more than sports; he plays 8 instruments

Posted 10:06 pm, May 9, 2020, by
BROWN DEER -- Versatile and talented is the best way to describe Brown Deer senior Isaiah Lucre.

He has had a passion for music since he was seven years old. Since then, his musical journey has taken him through almost the entire instrument family, starting with the violin and expanding to the trumpet, clarinet, mellophone, French horn, piano, djembe drums and saxophone.

He has played in advanced orchestra, jass, pep and marching bands and has been in the pit for the school's musicals.

Lucre was a member of the tennis, soccer and baseball teams. He is a member of the National Honor Society and the German National Honor Society, too.

