Dodge Co Sheriff investigating fatal, single-vehicle crash in Hustisford

HUSTISFORD, Wisc. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a single-vehicle crash with a driver not responsive or conscious. The crash occurred around 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 9 near the intersection of CTH E and STH 60 in the Township of Hustisford.

The initial investigation indicates the car was southbound on CTH E from the Village of Hustisford, and left the roadway, continued through ditches and over a driveway, crossed over STH 60, crashed through a fence at LKQ Smart Parts, and came to rest after striking a storage container on the property.

The driver was found unresponsive and life-saving attempts were made by numerous medical personnel. The driver was, however, pronounced dead at the scene.

Witness observations indicate the driver may have had a medical episode during the crash. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, and no other vehicles were involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

It has not been determined if the death was the result of injuries or due to another medical problem.