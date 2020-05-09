Former Rockford Peaches player, team featured in ‘A League of Their Own,’ dies at 101

KENOSHA — Mary Pratt, a former member of the Rockford Peaches — one of the team’s featured in the movie “A Leauge of Their Own” — passed away on May 6. She was 101 years old.

Pratt pitched for the Peaches and Kenosha Comets in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which competed from 1943-54.

In a tweet, the league announced that she was the last known living member of the original Rockford Peaches’ 1943 team.

We are terribly sad to report that former Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets pitcher, Mary Pratt passed away on May 6th. She was 101 years old. Mary was the last known original Peaches player that played on the 1943 team. Her stories, her energy will be missed for a long time. pic.twitter.com/dKFlbbBzf8 — AAGPBL Official (@AAGPBL) May 8, 2020

According to an article on the AAGPBL website, Pratt was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut and graduated from Boston University with a degree in physical education in 1940.

She joined the league in 1943 and played until 1947. She had only played competitive softball from 1939-40 in Boston, she said.

She became a member of the Kenosha Comets in 1944 and said in the article: “The move to Kenosha will always be remembered because I had the opportunity to play for Marty McManus on the championship team for the first half of the 1944 season.” More here.