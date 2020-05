Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLINGER -- Slinger senior Maya Morris set the school record with 11 home runs in a single season for the Owls softball team.

For four years, she played on the varsity team where she was a dominant pitcher and a 2020 Senior All-Star. She has also been named second-team All-state, first-team All-district and the North Shore Conference player of the year.

Morris' next at-bat will be at Howard University, continuing her softball career.