UW commencement goes virtual Saturday: how to watch, cheer, ‘Jump Around’

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin will hold its first-ever virtual commencement ceremony Saturday, May 9 at noon. You can watch, cheer and “Jump Around” with the Class of 2020 – here.

The in-person graduation ceremony originally slated for Saturday at Camp Randall was postponed due to coronavirus.

Over 8,400 students will be graduating with bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees.

Award-winning author James Patterson will speak to the class of 2020 – live from his home as he practices social distancing too. UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank will also offer her words of wisdom to the graduating class.

Senior class president Lauren Sorensen and vice president Alyssa Birkeland will share their perspectives of their time at UW–Madison.

UW says the in-person commencement ceremony will be rescheduled when it is safe to do so.

