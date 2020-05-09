Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible child enticement in Richfield

Posted 8:32 pm, May 9, 2020, by , Updated at 08:33PM, May 9, 2020

RICHFIELD — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has asked for public assistance gathering information about a possible child enticement that happened in Richfield on Friday afternoon, May 8.

In a Facebook post, authorities said the interaction happened near Whispering Ridge Drive and Scenic Drive. A 14-year-old girl was walking home alone from a subdivision common area when she was approached from behind by a man who said “come with me.”

Authorities say the girl refused, and the suspect said it again louder at which point the girl ran to a nearby friend’s house for help. The suspect briefly chased after the girl.

The girl last saw the suspect jogging down Whispering Ridge toward Scenic and saw a full-size brown van prior to the incident. A van that possibly matches the description was seen in the area a few days prior.

Possible suspect vehicle in Richfield child enticement investigation (Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

The suspect is described as a white male, pale skin, average height, slightly overweight and was wearing long, tan shorts and brown crocs. The victim also said the suspect had a raspy voice.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 262-335-4378 or email tim.kemps@co.washington.wi.us.

