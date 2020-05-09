Wisconsin State Patrol: Driver arrested for 3rd OWI offense, clocked going 110+ mph

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a 27-year-old driver for operating while intoxicated on Friday, May 8. It was the driver’s third such offense.

Authorities clocked a vehicle going 119 miles per hour on southbound I-43 and stopped the vehicle on the interstate near WIS-23.

Troopers noted signs of impairment in the driver and conducted field sobriety tests. A preliminary breathalyzer test reported the driver was more than three times the legal limit at the time of the incident, according to authorities.

The driver was cited for operating while intoxicated — third offense, operating after revocation, speeding — more than 35 miles per hour over the limit and multiple license restriction violations.