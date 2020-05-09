With in-person commencements canceled due to COVID-19, parade held for graduate in Wauwatosa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- With traditional graduation ceremonies on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, colleges and universities got creative -- hosting virtual commencements on Saturday.

For one Wauwatosa graduate, the festivities included a parade.

"I was standing outside and not really sure what was really about to happen and a bunch of my family and friends and people I haven't seen in months just drove past my house," said graduate Madyson Cossentino.

The new Minneapolis College of Art and Design graduate and Tosa East alumna was on a trip to the Dominican Republic when the "Safer at Home" order took effect -- cutting her trip and semester short. She's been home ever since.