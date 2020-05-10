‘A special bond:’ Mother/son duo, owners of O’Lydia’s Bar & Grill, offer curbside pickup on Mother’s Day

MILWAUKEE — While Mother’s Day may have looked a little different amid the coronavirus pandemic, those at O’Lydia’s Bar & Grill in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood changed up operations to make sure it was extra special.

“Normally on a good Mother’s Day, we have a full patio that’s open and people sitting outside,” said Linda Sackett, O’Lydia’s owner.

O’Lydia’s offered curbside pickup on Sunday, May 10 — offering Mother’s Day special safely amid COVID-19.

“It’s important to get out, and pick something up for your mom, and take it to her, and maybe be able to spend a little time, enjoy some company,” said Sackett.

Many customers ordered bar kits and food to celebrate their mom.

“It’s Mother’s Day,” said Sackett. “It is Mother’s Day.”

Behind the bar at O’Lydia’s on Mother’s Day was a mother/son duo as Linda and Rick Sackett, the pub’s co-owners, worked together to fill orders.

“It’s really a special bond,” said Linda Sackett.

“There’s so many people that aren’t able to see their family throughout this — that it’s nice to be able to come to work throughout the week, to be able to see her anyways, and then, Mother’s Day is obviously a plus,” said Rick Sackett.

The two have worked together for years — feeling blessed they are able to see each other during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every day, we just feel lucky that we’re in this situation,” said Linda Sackett.

If you’re interested in ordering from O’Lydia’s Bar & Grill, check out their website.