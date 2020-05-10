Kewaskum High School’s Andrew Carlton a state qualifer in golf, team captain in cross country, soccer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEWASKUM -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Kewaskum High School golfer Andrew Carlton was an All State Academic performer his junior year.

He was also a state qualifier his junior season.

He was a state qualifier in cross country, as well, and a team captain there.

Carlton was also a team captain in soccer, and a member of the National Honor Society at Kewaskum.

Congratulations to Andrew Carlton, a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.