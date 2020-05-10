LIVE: 11 a.m. Mass at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist – In your app and on FOX6
Man in critical condition after battery incident near 20th and National

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a battery incident that left a man in critical condition on Saturday, May 9 around 1:15 p.m. near S. 20th Street and W. National Avenue.

The 34-year-old victim sustained life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances of this incident are being investigated and no more information is being released at this time.

The Milwaukee Police Department continues to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App.

