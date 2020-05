Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Mother's Day brunch is a tradition for some. The team at O'Lydia's in Milwaukee's Walker's Point is wanting to bring some normalcy to your Mother's Day plans this year. Order ahead and pick up special items offered today for brunch and make-at-home drink kits.

For more information, check out O'Lydia's website or call to order 414-271-7546

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video