Frost advisory for parts of southeast Wisconsin until 8 a.m. Monday
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Oostburg High School’s Carsen Gatz a 4-year letter winner in cross country and track

Posted 9:30 pm, May 10, 2020, by , Updated at 09:52PM, May 10, 2020
Data pix.

OOSTBURG -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Oostburg High School track standout Carsen Gatz will be remembered for a long time in the hallways.

She's a four-year letter winner in cross country and track.

She also teaches second-graders reading and math, and carries a 3.7 GPA.

Congratulations to Carsen Gatz, a FOX6 High School Hot Shot, and best of luck in the future.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.