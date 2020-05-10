Oostburg High School’s Carsen Gatz a 4-year letter winner in cross country and track

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OOSTBURG -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Oostburg High School track standout Carsen Gatz will be remembered for a long time in the hallways.

She's a four-year letter winner in cross country and track.

She also teaches second-graders reading and math, and carries a 3.7 GPA.

Congratulations to Carsen Gatz, a FOX6 High School Hot Shot, and best of luck in the future.