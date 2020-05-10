Vice President Mike Pence, task force members isolate after virus exposure

Frost advisory for parts of southeast Wisconsin until 8 a.m. Monday
US Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a roundtable discussion with industry executives on Opening Up America Again in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC on April 29, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating after an aide tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

An administration official says Pence is voluntarily limiting his exposure and will work from home. He has repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19 since his exposure but is following the advice of medical officials.

Pence’s move comes after three members of the White House’s coronavirus task force placed themselves in quarantine after coming into contact with the aide, Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller.

Pence was informed of the positive test Friday morning before he left Washington for a day-trip to Iowa.

