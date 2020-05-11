2 free COVID-19 testing sites open in Milwaukee, no appointment needed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Free COVID-19 testing began Monday morning, May 11 in Milwaukee. No appointment is needed -- and you don't even have to be showing symptoms to take advantage. The Wisconsin National Guard will be conducting testing at two sites in the city for 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

"Increased testing and contact tracing are core elements of our Badger Bounce Back plan and are critical to slowing the spread and boxing in COVID-19," said Gov. Evers. "I urge anyone who needs a test to go get tested at one of these sites and help protect your community and family from this virus."

These test sites are open to all residents, including essential workers, and will provide free drive-thru or walk-up testing.

Milwaukee Community Testing Sites:

North side: 5760 W Capitol Drive, Milwaukee, WI, 53216 (Midtown) South side: 2701 S Chase Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207 (UMOS)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week

No appointments or pre-registration necessary

Drive-thru or walk-up

Learn more at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/testing.htm

This LONG line of cars is waiting for when free coronavirus testing begins at 8. Midtown Shopping Center is one of two locations in Milwaukee opening up today. Open from 8-8 every day until further notice. pic.twitter.com/xdWGhMlkut — Cassidy Williams (@CassidyWtv) May 11, 2020

Madison Community Testing Site:

Alliant Energy Center: 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, WI, 53713

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday

No appointments or pre-registration necessary

Drive-thru only

Learn more at www.publichealthmdc.com/covid19testing

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Wisconsin National Guard teams, comprised of more than 500 citizen soldiers and airmen in total, established mobile testing sites at locations ranging from correctional facilities and health clinics, to private businesses and community-based testing sites like those in Milwaukee.

Below is a list of specimen collection sites with ongoing operations:

Brown County: Operations began at the Resch Center April 30 for focused-community testing for select businesses and their families. The Resch Center site opened for community-based testing May 4. As of May 6, more than 2,000 specimens had been collected at the Resch Center. Another Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection team began supporting a second community-based testing site that opened at Casa ALBA in Green Bay May 6.

Operations began at the Resch Center April 30 for focused-community testing for select businesses and their families. The Resch Center site opened for community-based testing May 4. As of May 6, more than 2,000 specimens had been collected at the Resch Center. Another Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection team began supporting a second community-based testing site that opened at Casa ALBA in Green Bay May 6. Dodge County: One team began a specimen collection mission at a food processing facility in Beaver Dam May 8.

One team began a specimen collection mission at a food processing facility in Beaver Dam May 8. Milwaukee County: Two teams continue supporting two local health clinics after arriving in Milwaukee the week of April 20.

Two teams continue supporting two local health clinics after arriving in Milwaukee the week of April 20. St. Croix County: One team established a community-based testing site in River Falls May 9.

One team established a community-based testing site in River Falls May 9. Waukesha County: One team established a community-based testing site in Waukesha May 9. The mobile testing site will be open May 9 and May 11-12.

One team established a community-based testing site in Waukesha May 9. The mobile testing site will be open May 9 and May 11-12. Wood County: One team established a community-based specimen collection site in Wisconsin Rapids May 8.