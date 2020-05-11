× 28-year-old man injured in shooting near Hopkins and Lancaster

MILWAUKEE — Police say they are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Monday, May 11 around 11:30 a.m. near W. Lancaster Avenue and N. Hopkins Street.

A 28-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries. He walked into a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.

The Milwaukee Police Department continues to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.