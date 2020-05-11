7 injured in rollover crash stemming from a shots fired incident near 64th and Carmen, 2 arrested

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Monday, May 11, 2020, around 3:30 p.m. near N. 64th Street and W. Carmen Ave.

A vehicle ran a stop sign as it fled from a shots-fired incident that occurred three blocks away near N. 61st Street and W. Carmen Avenue. The fleeing vehicle hit another car, causing a rollover accident.

Three 18-year-old males and one 17-year-old male from the striking vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Two 18-year-old males were arrested regarding their involvement in the shots fired incident.

An 18-year-old female, a 17-year-old female and a 12-year-old from the other vehicle also sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Everyone was transported to a local hospital for treatment.