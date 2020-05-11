Frost advisory for much of southeast Wisconsin from 12 a.m. – 8 a.m. Tuesday
Freeze warning for Dodge, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan counties from 12 a.m. – 8 a.m. Tuesday
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

7 injured in rollover crash stemming from a shots fired incident near 64th and Carmen, 2 arrested

Posted 7:27 pm, May 11, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Monday, May 11, 2020, around 3:30 p.m. near N. 64th Street and W. Carmen Ave.

A vehicle ran a stop sign as it fled from a shots-fired incident that occurred three blocks away near N. 61st Street and W. Carmen Avenue. The fleeing vehicle hit another car, causing a rollover accident.

Three 18-year-old males and one 17-year-old male from the striking vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Two 18-year-old males were arrested regarding their involvement in the shots fired incident.

An 18-year-old female, a 17-year-old female and a 12-year-old from the other vehicle also sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Everyone was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.