At home hair removal: What’s the best way to handle bushy browns or unruly body hair?

Posted 9:27 am, May 11, 2020, by , Updated at 09:30AM, May 11, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- White a trip to the salon out of the question -- what's the best way to handle bushy browns or unruly body hair? Danielle Headley joins FOX6 WakeUp with some hair removal options you can try at home.

At Home Hair Removal:

Methods besides shaving & tweezing
1. Waxing - fast, pulls hair at root, different types of wax; moderate sting/pain, 1/4' or more length, not as easy for beginners with traditional pot of hot wax, but have wax ready strips to make it easier (Nair or Veet wax ready strips $5-10)

2. Epilating - also removes hair at root, takes longer, endures a little more pain; can be on wet or dry skin, short or long hair (Phillips essential compact hair removal epilator $25-35)

3. Solutions/Depilatory Creams - low pain threshold (dissolves hair), no length requirement; sensitive skin may react, doesn`t always clear hair depending on type/amount (Gigi hair removal liquid - $8)
*there are all these at home laser kits/devices now, but leave that to the professionals please!

