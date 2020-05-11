Betty Brinn Children’s Museum provides opportunities for hands-on learning through new online resource

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum is closed to visitors for the time being -- but they are still providing great resources for families. The museum's director of education, Bill Pariso, joins FOX6 WakeUp with a few easy activities kids can do at home.

The Betty Brinn Children's Museum provides opportunities for hands-on learning through their new Play in the Cloud online resource, which was created to support families caring for young children at their home.

1. Bill Pariso discusses three easy ways to re-purpose cardboard. From large-scale forts to small scale crafts, cardboard can be used for a variety of projects. Bill will talk about utilizing the packing material in creative ways to fit multiple age ranges for children.

2. Repurposing cardboard into small scale crafts is just one of many fun ideas featured in Play in the Cloud, a series of online resources developed by the Museum. Daily videos and weekly Zoom meetups are available to families to help connect with others and enjoy playful learning at home during COVID-19. More information can be found on the Museum's website: bbcmkids.org.