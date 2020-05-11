× ‘Chill on the Hill’ delayed, organizers hope to start on July 21

MILWAUKEE — Chill on the Hill, presented by the Bay View Neighborhood Association (BVNA) in partnership with Milwaukee County Parks, will be delaying the season to hopefully start on July 21.

A Facebook post filed on Monday, May 11 says the “BVNA is working closely with Milwaukee County to formulate a plan to host Chill on the Hill in a safe and friendly manner. Currently, the State of Wisconsin Badger Bounce Back plan includes large gatherings as part of Phase 3, and will be closely following that guidance.”

Patty Thompson, Chill on the Hill Executive Director, issued the following statement:

“Chill has a great line-up planned for the 2020 season, and we will do what we can to host our shows once we get the go-ahead. We know events like Chill will be needed more than ever, but we will be patient and flexible to make sure we can have these events in a safe and secure way.”

The Tuesday night concert series normally runs from early June until late August and entertains neighbors with crowds up to 3,000 people featuring local and original music.

The BVNA will continue to evaluate the July 21 start date in mid-June and will adjust as necessary. Plans are also being considered to extend the season into September.