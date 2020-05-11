× Complaint: Woman bragged about pepper spray attack at Mount Pleasant Potbelly at Milwaukee store

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Milwaukee mother and daughter stand accused in an April 29 incident in which three Potbelly Sandwich Shop employees were pepper sprayed at the restaurant on Washington Avenue in Mount Pleasant, and prosecutors said the mother bragged about it at a Potbelly restaurant in Milwaukee. It wasn’t difficult for investigators to identify the mother because she used her credit card, listing her by name, to pay for her food at the Milwaukee store.

Laquanda Westbrook, 37, and her daughter, Tamia, 18 each faces three felonies and five misdemeanors:

Use of oleoresin device causing harm/crime, as party to a crime — three counts

Battery, as party to a crime — three counts

Criminal damage to property, as party to a crime

Disorderly conduct

According to a criminal complaint, employees at the Mount Pleasant restaurant said an “irate customer” came in and began arguing with staff over services. A companion began spraying pepper spray at the employees, and on food at the restaurant before three employees were sprayed in the face. The employees also said items from the counter were thrown at them. The women then left in a silver vehicle, the complaint said. Employees were able to obtain a partial license plate number.

Prosecutors said video showed Laquanda Westbrook left that restaurant and went to a Potbelly restaurant in Milwaukee, where she bragged about the Mount Pleasant incident, and then paid for food with a credit card that identified her by name. The complaint said she was also driving a silver SUV.

Investigators took a look at still frame images from the Milwaukee restaurant and confirmed it was the same woman involved in the Mount Pleasant incident, according to prosecutors.

The complaint noted $1,199.57 worth of food was destroyed in Mount Pleasant.

Both women made their initial appearances in court Monday, where they each received a $1,000 signature bond. Status conferences were set for June 18.