× Crash in Dodge Co leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, officials say

TOWN OF CALAMUS, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 151 at the intersection of County Highway DE in the Town of Calamus that left one person dead and two injured around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 7.

An initial investigation shows that a Chevrolet Impala driven by 42-year-old Jessica A. Cartwright of rural Beaver Dam was traveling eastbound on County Highway DE and had stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with US 151.

A GMC Acadia – operated by 30-year-old Kallie S. Reisinger from Beaver Dam – was traveling southbound on US 151 approaching the intersection with County Highway DE.

The Impala began driving east, across the southbound lanes of US 151 causing the front of the Acadia to strike the driver’s side of the Impala.

Reisinger and her 3-year-old daughter (restrained by a car seat) sustained minor injuries and were transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

Cartwright sustained serious injuries and was transported by Beaver Dam EMS to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam. Cartwright was immediately flown by Flight for Life helicopter to Aurora Hospital in Summit and she died on May 10, 2020.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.