Deff-initely Milwaukee: Get connected as we dig in with SURG Restaurant Group’s Omar Shaikh

MILWAUKEE — When you’re a man with big ideas, it helps to have an MVP or two on speed dial. A self-described ‘people person,’ Omar Shaikh is one of the most connected people in Milwaukee. Partner in SURG Restaurant Group, the new 3rd Street Market Hall, Chairman of the Board for VISIT Milwaukee, and the list goes on and on.

In this episode of Deff-initely Milwaukee, Shaikh talks about all those things, plus how amid a pandemic, he reached out to two big Milwaukee sports stars who stepped up in a big way to help front line workers. Shaikh also opens up about the very sobering numbers for not only his restaurant, Carnevor, but the industry as a whole.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Deff-initely Milwaukee”: via RSS | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher



Follow Carl on social media: Facebook | Twitter| Instagram

About the podcast: Deff-initely Milwaukee