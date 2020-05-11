Jadin O’Brien, DSHA track standout, in top 5 in Wisconsin in 4 events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Jadin O'Brien is a track standout from Divine Savior Holy Angels High School, and standout is the word.

He's an 11-time state qualifier, a three-time state champion, and a Greater Metro Conference Track Athlete of the Year.

For the first time in Dasher school history, they have a WIAA Scholar Athlete, and that is Jadin O'Brien.

She is in the top five all time for Wisconsin in the 300m hurdles, the 100m hurdles, the 4x100 relay and the long jump.

And for good measure, she is a big part of the Dasher's state basketball team.

She's headed to Notre Dame, where she will compete in track.

She will leave a legacy at Divine Savior Holy Angels, for sure.

Big things ahead for Jadin O'Brien!