Known as 'the best day in The Bay,' Whitefish Bay cancels 4th of July events

WHITEFISH BAY — The Village of Whitefish Bay announced on Monday, May 11 the cancellation of this year’s 4th of July events. That includes the parade, the festivities at Klode Park, and the fireworks.

A post on Village of Whitefish Bay Facebook page says, “While we all hope better, healthier and safer times await us on July 4, the public health situation brought on by COVID-19 means we will be very unlikely to safely host such a mass gathering.”

At the same time, the Whitefish Bay Civic Foundation is taking the opportunity to make an investment in the community. The group awarded a $10,000 grant for the betterment of the Veterans Monument and Memorial Garden at Armory Park. Located on the original site of Whitefish Bay National Guard Armory, the post says “this park honors the rich history of men and women who served and fought valiantly for our nation.”

