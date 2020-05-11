Milwaukee Black Restaurant Week now underway, brings comfort food in time of crisis

MILWAUKEE — Local black Milwaukee restaurateurs are bringing comfort food to our city with the return of Black Restaurant Week, May 11 -17.

A news release says this annual event, sponsored in partnership with the African American Chamber of Commerce and BlankSpaceMKE, will showcase more than 20 black-owned restaurants that feature African American, African and Caribbean cuisines and celebrate social entrepreneurship.

Ossie Kendrix, president and CEO, African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin, issued this statement:

“The African American Chamber of Commerce is committed to championing the growth and sustainability of African American businesses. Now more than ever, we must come together to promote economic vibrancy in our local community. We are proud to partner with BlankSpaceMKE to help ensure we continue to drive dollars to black-owned restaurants.”

The release says participating restaurants will offer some of your favorite items from a limited menu. Pre-orders are strongly recommended. Participating restaurants will observe social distancing guidelines, offer curbside pickup, and non-cash transactions are preferred.

For the full list of restaurants featured during Milwaukee Black Restaurant Week, you are invited to visit blankspacemke.weebly.com or aaccwi.org.