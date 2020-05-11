LIVE: Gov. Evers, Wisconsin DHS provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic
MPD: 67-year-old man arrested for allegedly stabbing, wounding 34-year-old woman

Posted 2:19 pm, May 11, 2020, by , Updated at 02:20PM, May 11, 2020

MILWAUKEE — A 67-year-old man is expected to face criminal charges after an incident near 29th and Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee on Sunday, May 10.

Officials say around 8:40 p.m. Sunday, a 34-year-old woman was stabbed and suffered a serious injury — allegedly at the hands of the 67-year-old man during an argument. The victim was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

