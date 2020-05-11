MPS shares district’s virtual commencement plans for graduating seniors: ‘We salute the class of 2020’

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced its plans on Monday, May 11 to celebrate the districts graduating seniors with virtual commencement ceremonies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those ceremonies will be available on the MPS YouTube page from June 1 through June 5 at the following times each day: 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

“We salute the class of 2020,” said MPS Superintendent Keith Posley, speaking outside Milwaukee’s Riverside University High School. “We recognize their hard work through the pandemic and their maturity as well as their dignity — and all the wonderful things as to how they handled this moment.”

Posley indicated this is a special class of graduating seniors — one the district will not forget for some time.

“Our students have done some tremendous work this year. They’re going off to some of the most prestigious universities around the country,” Posley said.

MPS officials began the distribution of graduation materials to high school seniors and their families on Monday morning at their respective schools. To support our graduating seniors, MPS schools will give caps, gowns, diploma covers, yearbooks, and yard signs to students and families by drive-up and walk-up distribution.

All MPS school buildings are closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.