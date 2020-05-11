Nick Klemm, Sussex Hamilton golfer called up to varsity as a freshman, headed to CUW

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSSEX -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Sussex Hamilton High School golfer Nick Klemm was called up to varsity his freshman season, and has not relinquished his spot.

In fact, his junior year, he was named Greater Metro Conference All-Conference.

He is the captain of the golf team, works on his game tirelessly and obviously works on his school work, as well.

He's a member of the National Honor Society, carrying a grade point average of 4.179 cumulative.

He's headed to Concordia University, where he will golf for the Falcons.

Way to go, Nick Klemm!