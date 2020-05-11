‘One More Helping’ pairs up with local restaurants, Hunger Task Force

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE A new campaign was launched in Milwaukee is raising money for the Hunger Task Force while supporting local restaurants.

Despite the shortage in business due to COVID-19, these chefs are still hard at work prepping food at Milwaukee's City Market.

"It's nowhere near the volume that we're used to doing," Chef Julie Hollingsworth said. "I just started on the phone and calling people and explaining."

Co-owner Julie Hollingsworth is launching a local campaign to support the Hunger Task Force.

"I thought, it's so simple and it helps two different benefactors," she said.

It's called "One More Helping" -- originally launched in Los Angeles. Hollingsworth is collaborating to bring it right here to Milwaukee.

For every gift card purchased for $20 or more at a participating restaurant, $1 is donated to the Hunger Task Force.

"They serve such a great purpose in the greater Milwaukee community," Hollingsworth said.

Not only does the campaign support the food bank, but the Milwaukee food industry. Many local restaurants have been hit hard by the pandemic.

"We want to help another entity, but we're also really trying to help the restaurants during this time," she said.

With almost 10 Milwaukee foodie spots already in, most places can't wait to serve helpings to customers in person.

The City Market hopes to continue the campaign through the end of June.

If you'd like to participate, click here.