PrideFest Milwaukee 2020 canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Posted 12:38 pm, May 11, 2020, by , Updated at 12:42PM, May 11, 2020

Milwaukee PrideFest

MILWAUKEE — The parent organization responsible for Milwaukee’s gay pride festival has decided to cancel its 2020 celebration due to concerns of the health and safety of the community, they announced in a tweet Sunday, May 10.

Milwaukee Pride, Inc. said “We look forward to driving ways to celebrate PRIDE with community partners, organizations and people as safe opportunities become available.”

PrideFest Milwaukee 2020 was scheduled for June 4-7 at Meier Festival Park.

 

