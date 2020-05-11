× PrideFest Milwaukee 2020 canceled due to coronavirus concerns

MILWAUKEE — The parent organization responsible for Milwaukee’s gay pride festival has decided to cancel its 2020 celebration due to concerns of the health and safety of the community, they announced in a tweet Sunday, May 10.

After monitoring the developments surrounding the COVID-19 situation, Milwaukee Pride, Inc., parent organization of PrideFest, has decided to cancel PrideFest Milwaukee 2020. — Milwaukee Pride (@mkepride) May 10, 2020

Milwaukee Pride, Inc. said “We look forward to driving ways to celebrate PRIDE with community partners, organizations and people as safe opportunities become available.”

PrideFest Milwaukee 2020 was scheduled for June 4-7 at Meier Festival Park.