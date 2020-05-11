Recognize them? Janesville police seek 3 who stole wallets from purses at grocery stores

Frost advisory for much of southeast Wisconsin from 12 a.m. – 8 a.m. Tuesday
Posted 3:46 pm, May 11, 2020, by , Updated at 03:49PM, May 11, 2020
JANESVILLE — Janesville police on Monday, May 11 asked for help identifying three people who stole wallets from customers at Woodman’s and Schnucks.

It happened on Sunday, May 10.

Police said victims were distracted before their wallets were stolen from their purses.

The thieves then made purchases at Target and Walmart, police said.

Anyone with information that could help investigators in this case was asked to please contact Janesville police.

