10,512 positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 411 deaths, 5K+ recovered

MILWAUKEE — The number of people in the state testing positive for COVID-19 grew to 10,512 on Tuesday, May 12. There have been 411 deaths statewide. More than 108,000 people have tested negative.

The Milwaukee County coronavirus dashboard showed 4,007 positive cases and 222 deaths related to the coronavirus in the county as of Tuesday morning.

As of Tuesday, the DHS website noted there were 5,176 cases that were listed as recovered — or about 50% of the overall positive cases.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211 Visit 211Wisconsin.org Call 211. Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.



CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.

Helpful phone numbers

Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521

If you’ve lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).