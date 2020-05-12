A leader on and off the track, Whitnall senior to keep running in college

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Brooke Klatkiewicz is known to give her absolute all whether it be in practice or in a track meet, even crawling to the finish line after falling to still claim first place. It’s just part of what’s earned the Whitnall senior FOX6 High School Hot Shot honors.

Her coach praises her as a leader on and off the track; Klatkiewicz is known to be very encouraging of her teammates to give their all and she does it in a positive way. Her events are the 400 and the 200, and it was her first-ever varsity meet as a freshman where she was asked to fill in for an injured teammate in the 4-by-400 relay running an impressive 1:03 split.

From then on, she led the team in the 400 meters. She’ll continue her track career at the University of Illinois Chicago.