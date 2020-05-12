Have you seen him? MPD seeks suspect in business burglary near 6th and Greenfield

Frost advisory issued for SE Wisconsin from midnight to 8 a.m. Wednesday
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has requested the public’s assistance identifying and locating a suspect involved in a burglary that happened on the city’s south side Tuesday morning.

Police say the suspect broke into a closed business near 6th and Greenfield around 12:25 a.m. on May 12 and took property from the business.

The suspect is described as a white male, 30-35 years old, 5’8″ to 5’9″ tall and 160-175 pounds with a medium build. He was seen wearing a black jacket, light-colored winter hat, dark pants, face mask and black boots.

Anyone with information can contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

