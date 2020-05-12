× Krispy Kreme offering free dozen doughnuts to graduates on May 19 🍩🎓

WEST ALLIS — National doughnut chain Krispy Kreme is offering a free “2020 Graduate Dozen” of their doughnuts to graduating high school and college seniors at participating locations.

“On 5/19 seniors can get one 2020 Graduate Dozen FREE by wearing their cap and gown, or other Class of 2020 swag proving their senior status, to their local Krispy Kreme shop,” the chain said on its website.

The new dozen will be available for regular purchase May 18 to May 24.

Additional “swag” that seniors could use to qualify for the free dozen include:

Letterman jacket with senior status, a 2020 class ring

2020 class ring

Graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID

Student photo ID with senior status

Because the promotion is not available for online ordering, it remains unclear on what social distancing and safety procedures Krispy Kreme will have in place for seniors who show up decked out in their graduation gear to pick up their free dozen. FOX reached out to the chain for comment and has yet to receive a reply.