Lowlands Group to reopen its restaurants for to-go service beginning Friday, May 15

MILWAUKEE –The Lowlands Group announced on Tuesday, May 12 that it will reopen all of its restaurants for to-go service on Friday, May 15.

Closed since late March prior to the statewide shutdown, the group’s eight restaurants – seven in Milwaukee and one in Madison – will now offer carryout, curbside and delivery service. Lowlands’ newest concept, Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club, opened in late April.

In addition, Lowlands is rolling out a new street food lineup of easy-to-eat snack items, like fish bites, mac and cheese croquettes, and their take on bitterballen. Customer favorite beverages, from Bloody Marys to Old Fashioneds, are available, along with Lowlands’ unmatched bier selection in the form of growlers and crowlers. Sunday brunch is also back at all locations.

All locations will be open for to-go service Wednesdays through Sundays for dinner, and Sundays for brunch. For detailed menus, along with current information about hours and ordering, visit lowlandsgroup.com.