LIVE: Wisconsin National Guard, Department of Health Services offer update efforts to combat COVID-19
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Massive gator slowly treks across Florida golf course

Posted 12:17 pm, May 12, 2020, by

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (FOX 13) Down in Florida, more gators are out and about as they search for love, and seeing them on a golf course is not an unusual sight nowadays.

Kay Kibbel, who plays at Myakka Pines Golf Club down in Englewood, captured video of an alligator sauntering across the golf course. Apparently, hole number seven is called “Goliath’s hole.”

The large gator is seen, in action, lumbering across the white tee box and the cart path, before resting near a pond, where it loves spending time.

“Goliath” was in a video that went viral about five years ago, in which he was seen fighting with another gator over territory.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.