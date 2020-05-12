Master Lock donates 1K Bluetooth Lock Boxes to help frontline workers protect their PPE

MILWAUKEE — Master Lock announced on Tuesday, May 12 that it is committed to delivering peace-of-mind and protection wherever people live, work and play. That is why the company is donating up to 1,000 Bluetooth Lock Boxes – a more than $250,000 investment – to help frontline workers and small business owners safeguard their critical personal protective equipment and important supplies and assets amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Tuesday, those representing a healthcare facility, small business, police force, fire department or ambulance service provider can request a free Portable Lock Box (5440ENT) or Wall Mounted Lock Box (5441ENT) by completing the designated submission form and agreeing to the terms and conditions.

David Youn, President at The Master Lock Company, issued the following statement in a news release:

“We couldn’t be more grateful for those on the frontlines making sacrifices each day to support the fight against coronavirus. While no donation amount could ever express our full appreciation, we at Master Lock hope the offering provides relief for those needing reliable security solutions for their facilities, businesses and essential equipment.”

A news release says the Bluetooth Lock Box donation is an extension of Master Lock’s spring program where the company offered 250 smart locks and lock box units, a $50,000 product investment, to healthcare workers and facilities nationwide. After receiving positive responses from the healthcare community and exhausting fulfillments in roughly eight days, Master Lock committed to expanding inventory and extending donations to support first responders and small business owners.