MILWAUKEE -- Firefighters on Tuesday morning, May 12 responded to the scene of a large fire near 31st and North in Milwaukee. The call came in around 3:45 a.m.

Officials say three buildings caught on fire -- and at least one is a total loss. A couple who lives in an upstairs apartment got out of one of the buildings safely. No firefighters were injured.

Officials believe the fire may have started in a garage.

