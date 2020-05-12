Open Record Special Edition: Contact 6 check-in

MILWAUKEE — From a thermometer shortage to stimulus checks made out to people who are dead — consumer issues like these continue to flood our FOX6 newsroom on a daily basis. These things affect your wallet and the economy.

In this special edition of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators invite Contact 6’s Jenna Sachs on to talk about these COVID-19 consumer issues. Hear why some people in our area are getting stimulus checks made out to family members who have passed away and what the IRS has to say about the widespread issue.

Plus, part of keeping the coronavirus from spreading is making sure employees aren’t sick — and that means screening them before they come to work. That’s hard to do when there’s a thermometer shortage. You’ll learn about the supply chain issue and hear from grocers who are already dealing with dramatic changes amid this pandemic.

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

