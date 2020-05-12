× Police seek missing man who ‘ran away from his home’ near 38th and Lloyd

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Tuesday night, May 12 asked for help locating a missing man.

Carlos Londono-Torres, 58, ran away from his home near 38th Street and Lloyd Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday, police said. Police noted he has trouble communicating due to a brain injury.

He’s believed to be on foot.

He stands 5’6″ tall wigh a thin build, short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen with a white towel around his neck — wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and red and black shoes.